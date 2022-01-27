FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 4,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 727,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $5,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $4,441,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.