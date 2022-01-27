FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Down 0%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.52. 59,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 112,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 186,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter.

