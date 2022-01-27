Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will post sales of $229.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.03 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fluence Energy.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $9,601,000.

Fluence Energy stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,723. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.