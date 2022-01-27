Fort L.P. Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $233.02 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

