Fort L.P. Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fort L.P. grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.