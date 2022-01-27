Fort L.P. Has $1.22 Million Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after buying an additional 820,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 705.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 254,986 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 253,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after purchasing an additional 208,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,616 shares during the last quarter.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

