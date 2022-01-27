Fort L.P. Sells 1,846 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

