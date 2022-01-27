Fort L.P. Sells 3,077 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 598.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $141.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

