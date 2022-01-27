Fortis Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $391.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.61 and a 200-day moving average of $354.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.29.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

