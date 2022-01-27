Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 82,065 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $357.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $373.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.