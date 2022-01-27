Fortis Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

FALN opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

