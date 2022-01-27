Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.40

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.40 and traded as high as C$58.85. Fortis shares last traded at C$58.41, with a volume of 1,174,902 shares.

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$27.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

