Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.