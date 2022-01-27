Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post $274.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.50 million and the highest is $277.70 million. Funko reported sales of $226.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $967.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $962.60 million to $970.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $16.42. 3,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,051. Funko has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $832.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

In other news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,462 shares of company stock worth $3,920,902. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

