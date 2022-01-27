FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Lifted by B. Riley

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hanesbrands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 246,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 578,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 164,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

