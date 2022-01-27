FY2021 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Boosted by Analyst

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Russel Metals in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $6.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RUS. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.29.

RUS stock opened at C$30.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.68. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$22.88 and a one year high of C$37.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,872. Also, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$31,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,062,962.72. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 29.64%.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

