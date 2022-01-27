FY2021 EPS Estimates for Schrödinger, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.46). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schrödinger by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

