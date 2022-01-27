FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Increased by Analyst

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Wimpey in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

