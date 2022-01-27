FY2021 EPS Estimates for Urban Edge Properties Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

UE opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,281,000 after acquiring an additional 190,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after buying an additional 763,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.