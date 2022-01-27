FY2022 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Reduced by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $522.71 million, a PE ratio of 130.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 155,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

