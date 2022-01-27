FY2023 Earnings Forecast for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

