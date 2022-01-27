FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lantheus in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after buying an additional 2,625,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lantheus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $28,500,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 70.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 624,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

