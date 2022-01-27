FY2023 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.65.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

