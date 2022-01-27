FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covestro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.81.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Covestro had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.90%.
Covestro stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.
