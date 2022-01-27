FY2024 EPS Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Reduced by Analyst

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $366.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evolus by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

