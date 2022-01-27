FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on H. CSFB set a C$33.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.41.

H stock opened at C$31.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.10.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

