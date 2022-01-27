FY2025 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $52.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.62.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 969,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 782,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

