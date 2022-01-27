Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $173.38

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.38 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 179.40 ($2.42). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.37), with a volume of 99,200 shares traded.

GFRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.64) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £194.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.38.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

