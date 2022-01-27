GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 6.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.10 and last traded at $96.83. 95,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,315,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.13. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of -2.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in GameStop by 41.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 57.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in GameStop by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the second quarter worth $1,425,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

