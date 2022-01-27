GATX (NYSE:GATX) Trading Up 5.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $101.91 and last traded at $100.90. Approximately 4,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 135,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.82.

The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

