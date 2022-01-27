General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $108.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

NYSE:GE opened at $89.32 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 63,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 669,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

