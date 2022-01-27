Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 301,765 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $480,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

