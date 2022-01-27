Geode Capital Management LLC Has $513.19 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $513,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $475.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $380.64 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

