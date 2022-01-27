Geode Capital Management LLC Has $534.39 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $534,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $476.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.90 and its 200-day moving average is $480.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.