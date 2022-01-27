Geode Capital Management LLC Has $582.02 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $582,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $217.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.56 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

