Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $565,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $298.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.38.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,790 shares of company stock valued at $17,315,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

