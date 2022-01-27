Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 145,338 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $607,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,204,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

