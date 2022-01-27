Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 252,210 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 252,210 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $486,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

