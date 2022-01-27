GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 15 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Markel by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Markel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Markel by 8.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,190.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,235.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1,247.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

