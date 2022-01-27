GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,548,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.