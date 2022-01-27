GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,224 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

