GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 310 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $164.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.08. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

