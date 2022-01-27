GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,700

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,630 ($21.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.59) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($23.07) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,615.13 ($21.79).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,629.20 ($21.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £81.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,596 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,502.12.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.86) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,477.47).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.