Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.50. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1,110 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 17.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

