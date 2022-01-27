Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $6.27

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $6.58. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 42,518 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 391,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 371,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

