Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Achieves $11.52 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $11.52 million and $69,225.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.03 or 0.00290981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001004 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,838,241 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

