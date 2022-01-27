Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 12,541 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $63,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $406.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

