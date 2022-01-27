Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 80,197 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $64,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

