Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $68.11 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $68,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

