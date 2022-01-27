Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 257,565 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $66,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

